Nov 28

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 06, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1TNCZ2

