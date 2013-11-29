BRIEF-Saha Union Pcl says FY net profit 1.32 bln baht
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price 93.905
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 240 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0875891615
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.
* Says issuance of commercial papers aggregating to Rs.250 crore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lP8qfC Further company coverage: