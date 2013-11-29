BRIEF-Saha Union Pcl says FY net profit 1.32 bln baht
* FY net profit 1.32 billion baht versus 917.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Saab AB
Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 137bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 137bp
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, SEB & Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005567070
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings which were well ahead of market expectations benefiting from strong performances across all of its businesses.
* Says issuance of commercial papers aggregating to Rs.250 crore Source text: http://bit.ly/2lP8qfC Further company coverage: