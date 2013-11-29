BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $6.3 million versus $11.2 million year ago
Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Saab AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.727
Reoffer price 99.727
Spread 137 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, SEB & Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005567088
* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016
BEIJING, Feb 28 Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation must "unswervingly" crackdown on financial irregularities and illegal behaviours, while improving shortcomings in its market supervision, state news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying on Tuesday.