BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $6.3 million versus $11.2 million year ago
Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on friday.
Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin
Guarantor State of Berlin
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 03, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor flat
Payment Date December 03, 2013
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000A1X28L8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $6.3 million versus $11.2 million year ago
* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016
BEIJING, Feb 28 Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation must "unswervingly" crackdown on financial irregularities and illegal behaviours, while improving shortcomings in its market supervision, state news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying on Tuesday.