Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date June 6, 2019

Coupon 13.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 13.0 pct

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Bank of America & Barclays

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

