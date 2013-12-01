UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Dec 1 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's vehicle sales in November:
Nov 2013 Nov 2012 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 39,255 48,143 -18 DOMESTIC SALES 36,261 46,755 -22 PASSENGER VEHICLES 16,771 24,604 -32 EXPORTS 2,994 1,388 116 NOTE: Mahindra & Mahindra is India's largest manufacturer of utility vehicles and SUVs. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources