Dec 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Grenke Finance Plc
Guarantor Grenke Leasing AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date December 10,2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer Yield 2.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 118.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps, equivalent to 158.9 basis points over the
3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & HSBC
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1002436951
