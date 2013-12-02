Dec 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenke Leasing AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date December 10,2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer Yield 2.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 118.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps, equivalent to 158.9 basis points over the

3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & HSBC

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1002436951

