December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date July 24, 2026

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 95.141

Yield 3.578 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Over the 5 pct 2025 UKT

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, GSI & HSBC

Ratings Aa1(Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA(Fitch)

Listing Luxemburg

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 425 million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1002213731

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.