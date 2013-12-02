Dec 02(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2025

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 100.752

Reoffer price 99.752

Yield 3.165 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0230277821

