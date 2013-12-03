MOVES-Golub Capital hires loan market veteran Tollinchi
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.
Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Agricultural Bank of China Limited
(Hong Kong Branch)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.811
Reoffer price 99.811
Yield 2.916 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch,
ABC International and Standard Chartered Bank,
BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, DBS Bank Ltd.,
Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing SEHK
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed ICAF's outstanding bonds at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects ICAF's unchanged strong links with the sponsor, the government of Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2
* Capital Research and Management Company held 4 percent of UniCredit as of Feb. 28, without taking into account participation in capital increase, a filing by market regulator Consob shows