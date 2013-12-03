Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Agricultural Bank of China Limited

(Hong Kong Branch)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.811

Reoffer price 99.811

Yield 2.916 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch,

ABC International and Standard Chartered Bank,

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, DBS Bank Ltd.,

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

