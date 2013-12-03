Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations

(CDC)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.976

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45bp

Over the OBL 167 & 13bp

Over the Nov 2018 FRTR

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International

& Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

