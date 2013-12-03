December 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ING Belgium SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.831
Reoffer price 99.831
Yield 1.16 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BLB, ING, SG & UNI
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
ISIN BE0002456318
