December 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ING Belgium SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.831

Reoffer price 99.831

Yield 1.16 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BLB, ING, SG & UNI

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002456318

