BRIEF-Platynowe Inwestycje to raise capital by 5.6 million zlotys
* Resolves to raise capital by 5.6 million zlotys ($1.37 million)
Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rodamco Sverige AB
Guarantor Unibail-Rodamco SE
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.863
Yield 3.03 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.4 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp
Issue price Par
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Samuel Alexander Engstrom steps down as the company's CEO - Chairman Joakim Karlsson says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corporate growth in line with guidance: FFO of EUR116.4 mln (+96.0 percent)