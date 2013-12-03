BRIEF-Lite Access Technologies Q1 rev rose 121 percent to C $1.798 million
* Lite access technologies inc. Reports q1 2017 financial results - revenues up 121% over fiscal 2016
Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of America Corp
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 10, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.462
Reoffer price 99.462
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 10, 2026
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 98.868
Reoffer price 98.868
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Lite access technologies inc. Reports q1 2017 financial results - revenues up 121% over fiscal 2016
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - polaris recalls about 13,500 rzr and general recreational off-highway vehicles due to burn and fire hazards
* Announces the completion of the divestment of its Oxo alcohols business