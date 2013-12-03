Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of America Corp

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.462

Reoffer price 99.462

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2026

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 98.868

Reoffer price 98.868

Spread 140 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

