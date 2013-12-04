Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 27, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Payment Date December 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
