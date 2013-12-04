December 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.8030

Yield 1.064 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date December 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxemburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

The issue size will total 375 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0985998607

Data supplied by International Insider.