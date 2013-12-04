BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
December 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank
Issue Amount 125 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.8030
Yield 1.064 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date December 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxemburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 375 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0985998607
Data supplied by International Insider.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.