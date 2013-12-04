BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasteras Stad
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 11, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
& Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Full fees 2bp annually
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005568466
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.