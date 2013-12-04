Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.497

Reoffer yield 6.12 pct

Spread 138 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1003346829

