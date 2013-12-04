Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Global Switch Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date December 13, 2022
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.845
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2022 UKT
Payment Date December 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1003373476
Data supplied by International Insider.