December 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.84
Reoffer price 99.84
Yield 2.02 pct
Payment Date December 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BremLB
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL3140
