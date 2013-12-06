Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank Czech Republic &

Slovakia AS

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date December 13, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.557

Reoffer yield 1.969 pct

Payment Date December 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond Programme

ISIN XS100216213

