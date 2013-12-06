UPDATE 1-China's HNA Group would like to hike Deutsche Bank stake - sources
* Would like to raise stake, but needs to resolve issues -sources
Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.291
Spread 41 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT
Payment Date December 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0893356120
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Would like to raise stake, but needs to resolve issues -sources
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has hired banks for a potential multi-tranche US dollar bond, according to a lead.
* Says unit signs housing renovation project with investment at about 687.5 million yuan ($99.44 million)