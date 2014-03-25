Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Temenos Group AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.35

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.001 pct

Spread 153.7 basis points

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)