Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Santander Totta SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 03, 2017
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.98
Reoffer yield 1.507 pct
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 124.3bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date April 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, Santander & unicredit
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lisbon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN PTBSQDOE0020
