March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2017

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.860

Reoffer yield 0.422 pct

Spread Minus 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 16.9bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Global EMTN programme

ISIN XS1050832465

