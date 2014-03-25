Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 55 basis points
Issue price 100.4383
Reoffer price 100.4383
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 33 basis points
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0906823777
