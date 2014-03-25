Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 55 basis points

Issue price 100.4383

Reoffer price 100.4383

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 33 basis points

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0906823777

