Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A.
Guarantor Glencore Xstrata plc, Glencore International AG
& Glencore(Schweiz) AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 1, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.448
Reoffer price 99.448
Spread 148 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 187.8bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
ISIN XS1051003538
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 1, 2026
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.431
Spread 178 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.5bp
over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
ISIN XS1050842423
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, ING, Lloyds Bank & Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)