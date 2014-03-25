March 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Leasing GMBH

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.728

Issue price 99.728

Yield 1.08 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1050916649

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 04, 2022

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.506

Reoffer price 99.506

Yield 2.193 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1050917373

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 04 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BBVA, Commerzbank and RBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

