March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V. (NWB)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date November 1, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price 99.729
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 16bp
Payment Date April 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CITI< LBBW & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes The issue size will total 575 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Temporary ISIN XS1048424458
ISIN XS0850783134
