March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2019

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.457

Reoffer price 99.457

Yield 3.746 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, JPMorgan, Medio, MPS & RBS

Ratings B2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

