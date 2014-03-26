BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)
Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the
Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 3, 2018
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.864
Reoffer price 99.864
Reoffer yield 0.660 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs International and Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 1 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000A1X3FW3
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016