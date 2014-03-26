BRIEF-Japan Rental Housing Investments sells property for 240 mln yen
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkwagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkwagen Financial Services Ag
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 02, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.193
Reoffer price 99.193
Yield 2.887 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilts
Payment Date April 02, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barcalys, HSBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under ths issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1051857156
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016