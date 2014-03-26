Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Guarantor Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC,

Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc

Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc

Brandbrew SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date March 29, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 38bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN BE6265140077

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2021

Coupon 1.95 pct

Issue price 99.991

Reoffer price 99.991

Yield 1.952 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN BE6265141083

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2026

Coupon 2.7pct

Issue price 99.848

Reoffer price 99.848

Yield 2.715 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN BE6265142099

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING &

Santander

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)