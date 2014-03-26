Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Guarantor Scotiabank Covered Bond Guarantor
Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1 billion euro
Maturity Date April 2, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.709
Reoffer Yield 1.06 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44.9bp
Over the 1.0 pct 2/2019 OBL #168
Payment Date April 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Scotiabank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1051305974
