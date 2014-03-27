Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 97.95

Reoffer price 96.35 pct

Yield 7.945 pct

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling and 0.275 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 700 million rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0984173624

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)