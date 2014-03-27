BRIEF-NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 proposes name change to Inno Instrument
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million rand
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 97.95
Reoffer price 96.35 pct
Yield 7.945 pct
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct selling and 0.275 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 700 million rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0984173624
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.
* H1 sales mounted by 28%, with net sales increasing to 35.8 million Swiss francs ($35.85 million)