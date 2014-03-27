Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BMW Finance

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 1 billion euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2017

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 35 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 35 basis points

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale

Ratings A2(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Issued under the EMTN programme

