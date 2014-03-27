Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Duerr

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2021

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.221

Reoffer price 99.221

Yield 3.0 pct

Spread 168.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 207.3bp

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1048589458

