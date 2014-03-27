Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.755

Reoffer price 99.755

Yield 1.931 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps,equivalent to 48bp

Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1052681902

