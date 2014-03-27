Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU

Guarantor Enaga SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.707

Yield 2.541 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps,equivalent to 140.4bp

Over the 2.0 pct Jan 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, BNP paribas,CaixaBank, Mediobanca, Mizuho,

Santander GBM and BBVA

Ratings BBB (S&P and A(Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1052843908

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)