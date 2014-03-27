March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 24, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.63

Reoffer price 100.63

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0240907094

