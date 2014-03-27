Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Anglo American Capital plc
Guarantor Anglo American plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.79
Reoffer price 99.79
Yield 1.805 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.5bp
over the OBL 165
ISIN XS1052677207
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2023
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.823
Reoffer price 99.823
Yield 3.273 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 191.9bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
ISIN XS1052677892
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International,
JPMorgan & Lloyds
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.