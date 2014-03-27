March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital plc

Guarantor Anglo American plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.79

Reoffer price 99.79

Yield 1.805 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.5bp

over the OBL 165

ISIN XS1052677207

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2023

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.823

Reoffer price 99.823

Yield 3.273 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 191.9bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

ISIN XS1052677892

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International,

JPMorgan & Lloyds

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

