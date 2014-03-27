UPDATE 1-Investors flock to I&M Bank Rwanda IPO
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand from investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said.
