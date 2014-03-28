WELLINGTON, March 28 The New Zealand dollar hit a 2 1/2-year high against the U.S. dollar and scaled a post-float high versus a currency basket on Friday, extending gains on expectations that the country's interest rates will continue to rise.

The kiwi climbed to $0.8697, a level last seen in August 2011, and closing in on $0.8700, where options are due to expire later in the day.

Against a currency basket, it poked up to 81.03, its strongest since the kiwi was floated in 1985. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)