(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

* In our opinion, Israel's fiscal consolidation is on track, bolstered by

* extra one-off revenues in 2013 and upward revisions to GDP due to new

* calculation methodologies. We expect a modest decline in the gross

* general government debt ratio as a result.

* We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local

* currency sovereign credit ratings on Israel at 'A+/A-1'.

* The stable outlook reflects our view that the government will continue to

* consolidate the public finances and that the effect of security risks on

* the Israeli economy will be contained