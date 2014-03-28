Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Porterbrook Rail Finance Limited

Guarantor Porterbrook Leasing Mid Company Limited;

Porterbrook Leasing Company Limited;

Porterbrook Leasing Asset Company Limited

Porterbrook March Leasing (4) Limited;

Porterbrook Maintenance Limited

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date April 4, 2029

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.604

Yield 4.662 pct

Spread 157 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6 pct Dec 2028 UKT

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1053449028

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)