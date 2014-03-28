BRIEF-Anandam Rubber Co sells Syrian Catholic Bank shares worth 26.6 mln rupees

* Sells 265,649 shares of Syrian Catholic Bank to promoters of co for 26.6 million rupees Source text: [The Anandam Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange that pursuant to approval taken from Shareholders through Postal Ballot on January 02, 2017, the Company has on March 14, 2017 sold its 265649(Two Lakhs Sixty Five Thousand Six Forty Nine) Equity Shares of The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd to the Promoters of the Company at an aggregate value of Rs. 2,65,64900(Rupees Two Crores Sixty Fiv