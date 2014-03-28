BRIEF-Shanghai Wanye Enterprises to pay FY 2016 annual cash dividend as 2.7 yuan/10 shares
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 2.7 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 2.7 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Sells 265,649 shares of Syrian Catholic Bank to promoters of co for 26.6 million rupees Source text: [The Anandam Rubber Company Limited has informed the Exchange that pursuant to approval taken from Shareholders through Postal Ballot on January 02, 2017, the Company has on March 14, 2017 sold its 265649(Two Lakhs Sixty Five Thousand Six Forty Nine) Equity Shares of The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd to the Promoters of the Company at an aggregate value of Rs. 2,65,64900(Rupees Two Crores Sixty Fiv
BEIJING, March 14 China's mortgages by individuals should account for less than 30 percent of total new loans in 2017 as housing curbs are expected to slow mortgage growth, state newspaper China Securities Journal quoted a central bank official as saying on Tuesday.