OVERVIEW

* We believe the Pakistan government's reform efforts and IMF lending program will help contain external liquidity risks and gradually strengthen the country's fiscal and economic profiles.

* However, Pakistan has significant security risks, weak institutional and governance effectiveness, low external liquidity, low per capita income, a weak fiscal profile, high public debt, and a lack of monetary flexibility.

* We are affirming our 'B-' long-term and 'B' short-term sovereign credit ratings on Pakistan.

* The stable outlook on the long-term rating balances the potential benefits of the government's reform efforts and the IMF lending program against vulnerabilities from external liquidity risk and domestic and external security risks.