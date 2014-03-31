March 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Issue Amount 68 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.322

Reoffer price 100.322

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1X28N4

