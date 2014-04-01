April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones Y Energia SA

Issue Amount 35 million euro

Maturity Date April 8, 2019

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Saba & BES

Listing MARF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

